BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ukrainians in New Orleans mobilizing rallies, fundraisers

By Rob Masson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ukrainians in New Orleans are mobilizing efforts to support their homeland in the war against Russia.

A rally will be held Tuesday and fundraisers have been launched as they urge Americans to do whatever they can to help.

The rally is being organized by Alex Orak, a third-year Tulane University medical student.

“I have been humbled by the efforts I’ve seen throughout the U.S. My classmates... reaching out to people that they’ve never met,” said Alex Orak.

Orak is part of a group organizing a Tuesday’s rally at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square.

“We are hoping to have some speakers from the community and elected officials to show their understanding,” he said.

Orak is backing several initiatives to try and bring assistance to his homeland under siege. He is beginning an effort to raise funds through the sale of Ukrainian flag lapel pins and he’s also urging concerned Americans to support organizations like “Meest” and “Mova Poshta” which are working to distribute goods to volunteers in Ukraine.

“We are trying to figure out is the logistics of getting medication to places where the fighting is taking place right now,” Orak said.

The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov, Russia 24, Twitter/@fbkinfo, FB/Ukraine Presidency, Kyiv police)

Orak has family members in the line of fire.

“Some stay in a subway to try to hide from the constant shelling,” Orak said.

The mission is also personal for a Tulane Law School graduate. Ivan Bondarchuck lives near Kyiv, where Russia tightens its noose.

More: Ukrainian Tulane Law grad finds himself on front lines in Kyiv

“Russia’s main goal is de-militarization of Ukraine, but it’s not really because there are more civilians killed the military forces right now,” said Bondarchuk.

While Orak tries to do whatever he can to help out his homeland, he’s making it clear that he understands the dilemma America finds itself in when it comes to trying to help Ukrainians fight back.

“It’s an incredibly challenging situation and nobody wants an escalation into a much larger conflict,” said Orak.

Bondarchuk and a team of lawyers are providing legal advice to Ukrainians at risk of losing everything they own.

“Every lawyer is trying to do what he or she can to help businesses start this work right now,” said Bondarchuk.

Orak is also trying to start a clothing line to be called “Kryla” with profits going to fund Ukrainian relief.

More: Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics

In spite of the Soviet invasion, there’s optimism.

“Ukrainian history has time again shown the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the strength of their spirit,” said Orak.

Orak hopes that spirit prevails once more against tough odds. He says Ukrainians are monitoring world support on social media and he says it is recognized and appreciated. He expects more fundraising efforts to take shape in the coming weeks.

The Ukrainian consulate in New Orleans is calling for tougher sanctions against Russia as local efforts to raise awareness pick up.

The consul also says the U.S. and its allies must consider offering Ukraine a clear path to membership in the European Union and NATO.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Essence Fest 2022 talent lineup announced
Essence Fest 2022: Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart headline
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
ZURIK: NOPD officer claimed to work months straight with no days off

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Union makes counteroffer on 98th day of MLB lockout
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
Hammond police say a 2021 Cadillac Escalade and a 2022 Escalade were stolen from the Ross...
Police seek Hammond man they say played role in stealing two vehicles from same lot
FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S....
Pentagon rejects NATO nations providing jets to Ukraine
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking grandchildren in dog cage