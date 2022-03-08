Bruce: Rainy periods then winter returns this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week will continue to feature gray days and periods of rain chances through the end of the week.

Rain showers are possible as we go through Tuesday, but by afternoon most of the precipitation will move out of the area and into Mississippi. Cloudy skies still will prevail, with highs ranging from the 60s on the Northshore to 70s south of the lake.

Bruce: Keep the umbrella handy as rain chances will be up and down through the end of the week. We dry out just in time for the weekend but winter returns with the threat of freezing temps return north in the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/OvD9yp9cun — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 8, 2022

More wet weather is on the way Wednesday, as widespread rain and maybe a few storms look likely. There is some threat for heavy rainfall at times, as we get bands of rain rolling through the area. In the end, a widespread 1-3 inches of rain is possible, with the heaviest amounts coming closest to the coast. It will be a cool rain, with highs only warming to around 60.

Thursday will be drier, but more storms are in the forecast to end the week as a strong storm system will cross the area Friday night. Behind this storm, it will turn sharply colder heading into the weekend. By Sunday morning, we will be in frost/freeze criteria, so plants will need to be protected.

