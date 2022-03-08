City councilman supports installing more crime cameras, responsibly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With ample green space and easy access to great food and drink, Crescent Park is an area visitors and locals alike love to frequent.

“Our car seems to find nothing missing; no broken glass,” said Slidell residents, Quoenika Chibberton and Jalil Dukes.

If you look a little closer at the park’s parking lot, countless pieces of glass, pieces from broken car windows are strewn across the ground almost as a warning sign.

“We’re not gonna stop and eat. Now we’re gonna go home,” said Chibberton.

“It was disheartening to see, and disappointing to see, our people from out of town came in to enjoy themselves and say they want to leave,” said Councilman Freddie King.

Elizabeth’s restaurant in the Bywater says their customers and employees are hit nearly every week with a broken window.

“I want my employees to feel safe and the locals that come to feel safe,” said General Manager, Nelwyn Rainwater.

Bushes shield the parking lot from watchful eyes on a busy street, which is why general manager, Nelwyn Rainwater has pushed and asked for more crime cameras in the area.

“Police agreed to put a camera up but now I have to wait on the city and that’s been at least a month,” said Rainwater.

“We’re a first-class destination city and we want to keep that safe,” said King.

King says when crime starts impacting the city’s main economic drivers, area restaurants and hospitality businesses, he says it may be time for extra security measures.

“I want people to feel safe. If it takes crime cameras at Crescent City Park by Elizabeth’s in the Bywater; if it takes putting crime cameras in the Marigny, St. Roch, Algiers, Cutoff... anywhere we can get rid of that crime element; if it takes a crime camera there I’m all for it,” said King.

He says the budget does allow for more cameras, but he also wants to make sure they’re used responsibly.

“Unfortunately, there have been issues and situations of abusing that technology we want to make sure we protect people’s civil liberties while keeping them safe,” said King.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.