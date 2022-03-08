‘Durk Better,’ and ‘YB vs Everybody’ billboards continue to fuel rap feud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The feud between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy has entered its latest chapter; a billboard battle.

On Tues., March 8, photos began circulating online of a billboard in Baton Rouge that reads “Durk Better,” a play on YoungBoy’s catchphrase “YB Better,” which he put on billboards across the country in 2021 to promote his project Sincerely, Kentrell. Others have reported seeing similar signs in New Orleans.

The first photos of the billboard were posted around March 4 along I-110 near the Washington Avenue exit.

They got “Durk Better” billboards popping up in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/oVnMOTvjmC — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 8, 2022

The words appear to be spelled out with money, seemingly a jab at a recent trend YoungBoy revived while on house arrest in Utah.

It remains unclear if Durk had anything to do with the new signage.

YoungBoy’s team responded on Twitter saying “we got some coming” before photos of at least one “YB vs Everybody” billboard went up in Durk’s hometown of Chicago.

NBA Youngboy gets billboard in Chicago which says “YB vs EVERYBODY” pic.twitter.com/wT8qDBTeh7 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 8, 2022

A few weeks ago, YoungBoy released a diss track titled “I Hate YoungBoy” in which he names Durk’s fiancee India, Gucci Mane, fellow Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie, and others.

Gucci Mane responded with a song of his own titled “Publicity Stunt.” In an Instagram Story post, Durk reposted a clip from Gucci’s video with the caption “Ahh haaaa,” the name of Durk’s latest song, in which he throws shots at YoungBoy.

Lil Durk posted a clip of Gucci Mane's response to YoungBoy's diss trask with the caption "Ahh haaaa" (Instagram)

Durk’s new album, 7720 is expected to be released on March 11 after multiple delays. YoungBoy’s producer, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, has hinted at another full-length project, possibly titled The Last Slimeto due out this month. Some believe he’s aiming to release it on or near the same day as Durk’s 7720 to stunt first-week sales.

