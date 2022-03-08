Gas prices soar as Russia attacks Ukraine; some call for a U.S. ban on Russian oil

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gasoline prices which were already high are soaring due to Russia’s ongoing attack on its neighbor Ukraine and the cost of gasoline is hitting many drivers where it hurts. Still, there is pressure on President Joe Biden to ban oil imports from Russia even though such a move could send oil and gasoline prices higher.

In some parts of the New Orleans area, gasoline climbed in recent days to over $4 a gallon and drivers do not like having to pay so much more.

“It’s going to take a lot of money,” said Alex Smith, who said he was on his way to a hospital.

Henry Carter drove up to the pump in a large pickup truck.

“It’s going to get worse; it’s going to get worse. You’ve got to fill up at a half a tank now to kind of save a few dollars you know,” said Carter.

To further punish Russia for invading Ukraine, an independent country, Republicans and some Democrats on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, call for the U.S. to ban the import of Russian oil.

FOX 8 asked Professor Eric Smith of Tulane University’s Energy Institute if the U.S. can make up the oil it would lose if imports from Russia are banned.

“Well, I guess the short answer is no. With a little time, we can sacrifice some of our other policy goals, for example. We could relax sanctions on Iran and Venezuela,” said Smith.

Mike Moncla is President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association also called LOGA.

“I believe between, you know, Mexico, the United States, and Canada we could eventually get there,” said Moncla. “It would definitely take some time.”

He said contracts and sales of Russian oil happen well in advance.

“Even to cancel Russian oil now there’s American refineries that have purchased oil over the last six to eight weeks that aren’t delivered yet, so kind of hard to stop on a dime on stuff like that,” said Moncla.

Smith says the U.S. imports about 500,000 barrels of Russian oil and many refineries including those along the gulf coast rely on it.

“Think of the heavy oil as the secret sauce that we need for these gulf coast specialized refineries that were built. To optimize those refineries, you need a certain amount of heavy oil included in the mix,” said Smith.

Even though drivers do not like the pain they are experiencing at the gas pump, some say more of it may be necessary to help Ukraine.

“It needs to be done, it needs to be done, you know, they need to get that under control, you know, but these gas prices, something is going to have to give, you can’t ride a horse to work, you know,” said Carter.

Alex Smith agreed.

“If having to pay these high prices is what it is to help them help them have some freedom I guess it’s worth the price,” said Smith. “But it’s just hitting your pocketbook and for me I’m 70 years old on a fixed income, so naturally it doesn’t help me.”

Prof. Eric Smith thinks Biden will eventually ban Russian oil imports.

“I think it’s politically popular to do it, I just, things being politically popular only work up to the point where, you know, the math takes over, the math takes over at the point where you stop importing roughly half a million barrels of oil, heavy oil from somebody a day,” he said.

Higher oil prices benefit Louisiana’s oil industry.

“When the oil is higher it will prompt the oil companies to drill and produce oil and hence it will put a lot of service companies based in Louisiana back to work, so it could help but it’s going to be a while, there’s no switch,” said Moncla.

Longer-term Prof. Smith says President Biden should reinstate the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

“Renegotiate the Keystone XL Pipeline which is the real solution,” said Smith. “Keystone XL oil comes from Canada. We have an existing pipeline that brings in about 600,000 barrels a day and we could almost triple that amount if Keystone XL had been built.”

