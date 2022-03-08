Hannan captures their first state title in boys’ basketball

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newman trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter against Lafayette Christian Academy, but the Greenies outscored LCA by 15 in the final frame to grab the Division III title. Newman secured their 10th state title in boys basketball, and their first since 1993. Randy Livingston won three state titles in the 90′s as a player for Newman, and now he owns one as the head coach.

“This team is the best team; I mean I hate to say that but in all fairness, this was the best team Newman had ever seen. You don’t want to be in the moment right now, but it is. It’s the truth. They had more talent than any other Newman team in the history of the basketball program. I thought Canin (Jefferson) was spectactular in the fourth quarter. As a coach its rewarding to see hard work pay off, and to me, we restored the glory in the city. We felt like that. I felt like that, we were the best team in the city,” said head coach Randy Livingston.

“It didn’t feel good losing at all. You know we worked out at 6 a.m. in the morning since October through November. So it was like we were prepared for everything that was coming towards us. We felt like we was going to win this year, and see how it tastes. I feel like we can go back-to-back,” said Chris Lockett.

In Division II, Archbishop Hannan made some history of their own. They absolutely crushed Liberty, 81-60, grabbing their first state title in school history for the program. The Hawks shot 81 percent from the field in Lafayette.

In Division I, John Curtis battled all night against Scotlandville and almost prevailed. The Patriots fell in a tight one, 62-58. Scotlandville has been in the state title game for 13 straight seasons, securing eight trophies in that span.

On the ladies side, Ponchatoula and Walker needed extra time to settle the Class 5A championship. In double overtime, Ponchatoula prevailed 80-79.

In Class 2A, the Lady Warriors of Amite crushed Rayville, 64-44. Amite raced out to a 16-3 lead and never looked back.

