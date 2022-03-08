How former Louisiana players fared at the 2022 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The 2022 NFL Combine just wrapped up in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the state of Louisiana was well represented with a total of 18 participants who have some kind of tie to the state, either playing here collegiately, in high school, or born here.

LSU had nine players invited to the combine, Derek Stingley Jr. who is one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft did not participate with on-field work as he is still recovering from a torn ligament in his left foot, an injury he suffered in September. Stingley hopes to be ready for LSU’s Pro Day on April 6.

Fellow defensive back Cordale Flott also did not participate at the NFL Combine and will have a chance to work out at LSU’s Pro Day.

Running back Ty Davis-Price, linebacker Damone Clark, offensive linemen Ed Ingram, Chasen Hines, Austin Deculus, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., and kicker Cade York were the seven former Tigers to work out in Indianapolis.

Alabama had four players from Louisiana that went to the NFL Combine and two who are from Baton Rouge in linebackers Christopher Allen who played at Southern Lab and Christian Harris played at University High School. Wide receiver Slade Bolden is also from Louisiana playing at West Monroe and Phidarian Mathis played for Neville High. Allen did not participate in on-field drills.

Southern University sent one player to the combine in offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter who played locally at White Castle High School. Louisiana-Lafayette sent two players, safety Percy Butler who played at Plaquemine High School, and Max Mitchell who played at Neville High School in Monroe.

Nicholls State and Southeastern each sent a player as wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon represented the Colonels and quarterback Cole Kelley represented the Lions.

Zach Tom from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge was the lone Wake Forest player and Missouri running back Tyler Badie was born in New Orleans. Former LSU Tiger and Kentucky offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal is from Ferriday, La., and played high school football for Ferriday High. Rosenthal was the fastest offensive lineman in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.88.

Below is a full list of the players who worked out and their results.

40-yard dash :

Davis-Price : 4.48

Clark: 4.57

Ingram: 5.02

Deculus: 5.08

Hines: 5.22

Farrell: 5.41

Harris: 4.44

Bolden: 4.66

Carter: 5.13

Butler: 4.36

Mitchell: 5.32

Rosenthal: 4.88

Tom: 4.94

Dixon: 4.62

Badie: 4.45

Bench press :

York: 12 reps

Vertical :

Davis-Price : 30.00″

Clark: 36.50″

Ingram: 20.50″

Deculus: 28.50″

Hines: 30.50″

Farrell: 21.50″

Harris: 34.50″

Bolden: 32.00″

Mathis: 23.50″

Carter: 30.00″

Butler: 31.50″

Mitchell: 25.00″

Tom: 33.00″

Dixon: 34.00″

Badie: 33.50″

Broad jump :

Davis-Price : 9′9″

Clark: 10′7″

Ingram: 8′6″

Deculus: 9′1″

Hines: 9′0″

Harris: 11′0″

Bolden: 9′8″

Mathis: 9′1″

Carter: 9′0″

Butler: 10′3″

Mitchell: 8′10

Tom: 9′10″

Dixon: 10′5″

Badie: 10′1″

3-cone drill :

Clark: 7.12

Ingram: 7.81

Farrell: 8.41

Carter: 7.84

Mitchell: 8.09

Tom: 7.32

Dixon: 7.28

20-yard shuttle :

Ingram: 4.76

Deculus: 4.99

Mathis: 4.91

Carter: 4.90

Mitchell: 4.65

Tom: 4.47

Dixon: 4.42

