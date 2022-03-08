New special committee has its 1st meeting about Ronald Greene’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who was in charge of Louisiana State Police when Ronald Greene died in trooper custody has agreed to testify before lawmakers. That came out Tuesday, March 8 during the first meeting of a special committee looking into Greene’s death.

“There were some records lost or misplaced or erased on purpose so we’re trying to get to the bottom of it to see who knew what when and what in fact happened,” said Rep. Mandie Landry (D), who sits on the special committee.

They agreed to request records and interviews from dozens of state officials before their next meeting to have a baseline of where to start their questioning.

“If this was a regular lawsuit it could take years with the amount of information requested. The good thing is we’re the government so we should get a response a lot faster than we would in the private sector,” Rep. Landry continued.

The committee plans to meet at least once a week and will allow the public to sit in and speak. At their next two meetings, they plan to keep it centered around State Police.

“Jimmy LeBlanc, who’s the secretary of the Dept. of Corrections. also, Col. Reeves who’s the previous superintendent for State Police, so I think those are probably the two key witnesses, especially to kind of set the ground of what happened,” said Rep. Richard Nelson (R), who also sits on the committee.

During the first few days of session, which starts Monday, the committee plans to create a resolution to grant themselves subpoena authorities to be able to bring in anyone they want for questioning, even if that means the governor himself.

“I don’t know how far we can go with that, and I hope we don’t get to that. But, you know, no one is above the law, which is the point of this investigation,” Rep. Landry added.

“I think it’s going to be up to the committee and probably the chairman on whether or not they want to pursue subpoenaing the governor, I don’t know what legal authority we have to do that. But I would imagine if it’s the will of the committee then we’ll definitely give it a try,” said Rep. Nelson.

The committee plans to meet again next Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. There is no telling how many of these meetings there will be, but it is expected to go beyond the regular session and hopefully will be wrapped up before the end of the summer.

