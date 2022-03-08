No. 12 LSU vs. McNeese State postponed due to weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday’s game between No. 12 LSU (9-3) and McNeese State (8-4) has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rain.

The Tigers and Cowboys game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9 with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box.

Tonight's game vs. McNeese has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rain in Baton Rouge. The game will be played tomorrow (Wednesday, March 9) at 6:30 p.m. at The Box! pic.twitter.com/7JWBsML93m — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 8, 2022

LSU is returning home from a rough weekend at Shriners Classic in which struggled defensively committing 10 errors in three games. Through 12 games this season the Tigers have committed 26 errors ranking No. 9 worst in the NCAA with a .940 fielding percentage.

