BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

No. 12 LSU vs. McNeese State postponed due to weather

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday’s game between No. 12 LSU (9-3) and McNeese State (8-4) has been postponed due to the forecast of significant rain.

The Tigers and Cowboys game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9 with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. from Alex Box.

LSU is returning home from a rough weekend at Shriners Classic in which struggled defensively committing 10 errors in three games. Through 12 games this season the Tigers have committed 26 errors ranking No. 9 worst in the NCAA with a .940 fielding percentage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Essence Fest 2022 talent lineup announced
Essence Fest 2022: Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart headline
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
ZURIK: NOPD officer claimed to work months straight with no days off

Latest News

Tulane finished 2-10 last season.
Tulane tries to erase the bitter taste of 2021 season
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program
Tulane starts spring football with the first of 15 practices.
Tulane trying to erase the bitter taste of 2021 season as they kickoff spring drills
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU’s Eason named SEC 6th Man of the Year; Days and Murray also honored