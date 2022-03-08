BBB Accredited Business
Saints don’t use franchise tag on Marcus Williams or Terron Armstead

The Saints did not use the franchise tag on Marcus Williams or Terron Armstead.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints did not use the franchise tag on free safety Marcus Williams or left tackle Terron Armstead. The deadline to do so was Tuesday at 3pm. The price for Williams would have been north of $12 million after he was tagged last season as well. Armstead’s would have cost $16.2 million.

Both players will now enter free agency and could cash in on the open market. Williams’ may be in line for a contract worth nearly $15 million a season, while Armstead’s could reach over $20 million per year. By not tagging either player, the Saints know they run the risk of losing two mainstays on their team. There’s also a chance they could re-sign with the club.

The legal tampering period opens, March 14th. Free agency officially opens, March 16th.

