‘They spend nights in the bomb shelter’: Ukraine supporters hold New Orleans rally to show solidarity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Draped in flags, carrying sunflowers, and sporting Ukrainian flag pins, people came out to Lafayette Square on Tuesday to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion into their country continues.

It was a solemn, emotional event, with people speaking out in anger, and shedding tears for Ukraine and the millions of innocent civilians-turned-refugees.

“Even though I cannot help over there and fight for my country, I will try to spread awareness about everything here,” said Anna Kushnir, whose family is still in Ukraine. “Having these bombs flying into the buildings, you just never know what’s happening.”

Kushnir said her grandmother has stayed in Ukraine up to this point, and her family is working right now to evacuate her. But she doesn’t want to leave the home she’s stayed in for so long.

Between 100 and 200 people gathered at the square to wave Ukrainian flags and show their support for the country as war rages on. (WVUE)

“As my grandmother said, ‘I don’t really want to leave, because this is where I shed my blood and tears. I put my blood and tears into this house, why would I want to [leave]? This is my place,’” Kushnir said, speaking on her grandmother’s behalf.

Another Ukrainian-American, Olga O’Connor, said her family and friends pass the nights living in bomb shelters in her home of Ukraine.

“I love it so much. It’s my home, it’s where I grow, and it’s unbelievable what’s going on right now,” she said. “I try to find answers, ‘why Russians attack us? What’s going on?’ And there’s no answer why.”

Between 100 and 200 people gathered at the square to wave Ukrainian flags and show their support for the country as war rages on.

President Joe Biden announced he would be banning the import of Russian oil and gas, the latest action the United States is taking to diffuse the situation.

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports. (CNN, POOL, MAXAR)

More: Inflation expected to increase as Biden bans Russian oil

Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

“We love the country, we love the people, and it’s such a terrible situation that’s happening there,” said Arnie Fielkow, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.

Nationally, the Jewish Federation has raised nearly $20 million to support Ukrainian refugees. A U.S. aid package for Ukraine and its Eastern European allies has grown to around $14 billion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.