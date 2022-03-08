Trial delayed for La. mom accused of burning infant son to death

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Just one month before her trial was set to begin, the defense for Hannah Barker, the Natchitoches mother accused of the July 2018 burning death of her infant son, and the state agreed to a joint motion for another change of venue for jury selection.

Barker faces two charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of a child younger than 12 years old.

In a pre-trial hearing on March 7, 2022, both parties agreed to move jury selection from St. Landry Parish to Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, with a start date of June 6.

The court also took up three motions filed. The defense agreed to meet with state prosecutors on March 30 to review a motion of access to physical evidence. They also took up a motion for a request of Payne material, with statements provided to the defense. That motion deals with the potential death penalty sentence Barker could receive if convicted.

The last motion submitted by the defense was a response of notice of other crimes of evidence, regarding the state’s plans to request the admittance of Barker’s past drug convictions during the trial. The defense had no objection to that request, with defense attorney Dhu Thompson saying the drug convictions will also play a role in their case.

The next hearing is set for April 12 at 1 p.m. at the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse.

Judge Desiree Duhon Dyess is presiding over the case. Barker is represented by Thompson, with Cliff Strider acting as lead prosecutor.

