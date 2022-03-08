BBB Accredited Business
Tulane trying to erase the bitter taste of 2021 season as they kickoff spring drills

By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last year, was a season to forget for Tulane. The Wave finished 2021 with a 2-10 record. Hurricane Ida and injuries at the quarterback spot were some of the culprits.

“That’s not us. Last year there was a lot going on off the field. On the field we dealt with a lot of injuries last year. We were living away from home for a month. Just focusing on ignoring the past. Focus on the present right now, which is spring ball, and hopefully building a better future. We have to shave a short term memory, which you need in football,” said senior linebacker Nick Anderson.

Tulane also added some key pieces from the New Orleans area in the transfer portal. Ashaad Clayton from Colorado, and Lawrence Keys from Notre Dame.

“You establish a relationship with them, No. 1. Which is good, they know you, trust you. Sometimes the guys think the grass is greener, it’s just green. We try to get them back. They’re all excited about coming back. I think they missed being at home. We hope we get them on the front end. If it works, we can get them on the back end. There’s a bunch of kids from New Orleans that wanted to come back, we couldn’t take. We just didn’t have the room or the space at their particular position,” said head coach Willie Fritz.

Tulane opens the 2022 season at home against the University of Massachusetts.

