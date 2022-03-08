BBB Accredited Business
Woman in custody following the shooting death of man in Metairie, sheriff says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST
METAIRIE (WVUE) - A woman is in custody following the shooting death of a man in Metairie and an investigation is currently underway, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Authorities say that the incident occurred in the 5900 block of Veterans Ave. near a La Quinta Inn hotel. The incident occurred in the parking lot though it is unclear if the woman and victim were guests at the hotel, deputies say.

Lopinto said that the incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. and that the two involved likely knew each other.

