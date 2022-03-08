Woman in custody following the shooting death of man in Metairie, sheriff says

METAIRIE (WVUE) - A woman is in custody following the shooting death of a man in Metairie and an investigation is currently underway, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Authorities say that the incident occurred in the 5900 block of Veterans Ave. near a La Quinta Inn hotel. The incident occurred in the parking lot though it is unclear if the woman and victim were guests at the hotel, deputies say.

Lopinto said that the incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. and that the two involved likely knew each other.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.