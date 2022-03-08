BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More clouds and rain to come

High rain chances are on the way for the middle of the week
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for an unsettled weather pattern, as cloudy and wet conditions will be the story for three of the next four days.

Rain showers are possible as we go through Tuesday, but by afternoon most of the precipitation will move out of the area and into Mississippi. Cloudy skies still will prevail, with highs ranging from the 60s on the Northshore to 70s south of the lake.

More wet weather is on the way Wednesday, as widespread rain and maybe a few storms look likely. There is some threat for heavy rainfall at times, as we get bands of rain rolling through the area. In the end, a widespread 1-3 inches of rain is possible, with the heaviest amounts coming closest to the coast. It will be a cool rain, with highs only warming to around 60.

Thursday will be drier, but more storms are in the forecast to end the week as a strong storm system will cross the area Friday night. Behind this storm, it will turn sharply colder heading into the weekend. By Sunday morning, we will be in frost/freeze criteria, so plants will need to be protected.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

