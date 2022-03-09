BBB Accredited Business
‘Animal damage’ causes city power outages Wednesday morning, Entergy spokesperson says

A message from Entergy’s website says that power could be restored by 3 p.m.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Power is mostly restored after reports of “animal damage” at an Entergy substation caused outages in major parts of the city Wednesday morning.

Up to 9,800 Entergy customers in Uptown, Mid-City, Treme, and other neighborhoods in the city experienced power outages Wednesday morning caused by a bird, according to a company spokesperson.

“Out preliminary results say that a bird caused damage to lines at one of our substations,” said Entergy of New Orleans spokesperson Lee Sabatini Wednesday morning.

