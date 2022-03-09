‘Animal damage’ causes city power outages Wednesday morning, Entergy spokesperson says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Power is mostly restored after reports of “animal damage” at an Entergy substation caused outages in major parts of the city Wednesday morning.

Up to 9,800 Entergy customers in Uptown, Mid-City, Treme, and other neighborhoods in the city experienced power outages Wednesday morning caused by a bird, according to a company spokesperson.

“Out preliminary results say that a bird caused damage to lines at one of our substations,” said Entergy of New Orleans spokesperson Lee Sabatini Wednesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.