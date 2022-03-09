Bruce: Rain likely this afternoon mostly south shore-Arctic blast this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More rain is on the way through Friday with a brief dry out on Thursday. The stalled front that has brought us days of clouds and rain chances remains parked across the region.

While we have a mid-morning break in the rain, more is on the way this afternoon form the Gulf. Rain chances today will be highest from the coast, to the southern end of Lake Pontchartrain. The clouds and rain showers should keep most of us cool today, as highs struggle out of the 50s.

Bruce: Midday snapshot showing why you need the umbrella especially south shore today. Rounds of rain are likely especially afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/ZfHz3CSqH5 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 9, 2022

Sun returns to the forecast Thursday as we get a brief drier period, but more storms are on the way Friday. This next rain chance is due to a powerful cold front expected to sweep the area. This front will send temperatures tumbling for the weekend, but also will get us back to full sun. Winds could gust around 40 mph Friday night into Saturday as the cold air moves in. This will make it feel like the 40s through the day Saturday, but at least it’s with bright sunshine.

Cold blasts moderate very quickly at this time of year, and we should see highs back in the 70s early next week. Another rain chance could move in, too.

