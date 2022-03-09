BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: Swamp Pop Reunion

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLE PLATTE, La. (WVUE) - What happens when the rock ‘n roll sound of Elvis Presley and the New Orleans rhythm and blues of Fats Domino collide with the Cajun and Zydeco music of Louisiana’s bayous and Cajun prairie? You get a style of dance hall music that exploded across southern Louisiana and eastern Texas that became known as “swamp pop”.

To continue reading, visit the Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Essence Fest 2022 talent lineup announced
Essence Fest 2022: Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart headline
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East

Latest News

St. Jude patient and a love for baseball
St. Jude patient and a love for baseball
Independence Sicilian Festival will be held March 11-13
Independence Sicilian Festival kicks off Friday
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Heart of Louisiana: Swamp Pop Reunion
Heart of Louisiana: Swamp Pop Reunion