Ingram to miss second straight game due to injury; Pelicans recall Murphy from G-League

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans announced that Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game Wednesday night due to right hamstring soreness.

The team was without the star forward Tuesday as they were outmatched in the 132-111 loss to Memphis.

READ MORE Morant, Grizzlies build early lead, rout Pelicans 132-111

On Wednesday morning, the Pelicans also announced that they are recalling Trey Murphy III from their G-League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff against Orlando, earlier than originally planned.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 45 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

In five games with the Squadron this season, Murphy III holds averages of 27.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 36.4 minutes per contest.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

