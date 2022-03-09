BBB Accredited Business
Kentwood civic leaders organize first step towards revitalization; calling for volunteers

Two weeks ago, business leaders, community activists, and state officials met in Kentwood to discuss strategies towards revitalization, and organizers are set to prove they are about action rather than talk.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - Two weeks ago, business leaders, community activists, and state officials met in Kentwood to discuss strategies towards revitalization, and organizers are set to prove they are about action rather than talk.

Community activists say that their first plan of action is to identify empty or abandoned spaces in the town’s center and transform them to be suitable spaces for open-air community events.

Lawyer George Hayes has been working with the community to form a plan and says that organizers have already made headway in receiving permission from the town government to clean up city property for event use. He’s now calling for volunteers to help activists clean up the vacant lots behind the former glass store on Highway 51 (main street).

“These lots are owned by the town and would be perfect for community events like a farmer’s market or an afternoon concert,” Hayes said. “The Town of Kentwood has given us permission to use this property for Community events.”

The Kentwood Rotary Club will take to the streets on Fri., March 11 at 9 a.m. to begin the clean-up efforts and they say that anyone that feels called to help is welcome.

“There really isn’t a lot to do but everyone is invited to help or to watch the cleanup effort,” Hayes said.

Hayes also said he’d like to see the space be used as a potential outdoor concert venue and invited artists of all kinds to get in touch with the community.

