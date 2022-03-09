Madisonville drawbridge to open less frequently to relieve traffic

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - North Shore traffic along Highway 22 may soon see some relief now that the Coast Guard is making the decision to open the drawbridge in Madisonville less frequently, according to a release in the Federal Register.

The federal government says that the Coast Guard is changing the operating schedule of the drawbridge, which is over the Tchefuncte River. Instead of opening every half hour from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the bridge will now open every hour from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The schedule is for Monday through Friday except for federal holidays.

Changes go into effect on Thurs., April 7

