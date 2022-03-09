Police seek Hammond man they say played role in stealing two vehicles from same lot

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police in Hammond say they are trying to identify a man who played a role in the theft of two vehicles from the same car lot early Wednesday morning.

Hammond police say a 2021 Cadillac Escalade and a 2022 Escalade were stolen from the Ross Downing dealership on South Morrison Blvd. after a man test drove both vehicles on Tuesday.

During the test drives, the suspect allegedly swapped out the programmed key fobs with non-programmed ones and turned in the non-programmed key fobs at the end of each drive. Early Wednesday morning, police allege that the suspect arrived in two different trips after 3 a.m. and stole both vehicles from the lot.

The combined value of the two vehicles is $203,925.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

