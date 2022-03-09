BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman raising 7 siblings after mother dies from COVID-19, receives new car

A woman with spina bifida and raising her siblings received a new car. (Source: WKRC, Family Photos, Surveillance Video)
By David Winter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) – A young woman who has faced her share of hardships caught a break earlier this week.

A good Samaritan spearheaded fundraising efforts to help get Kenzie Feltner a car after learning she was left to care for her seven siblings.

Feltner’s mother died of COVID-19 and her father suffered a brain injury from a devastating collision, leaving the 21-year-old, who was born with spina bifida, to care for her brothers and sisters.

“My mom would want me to still take on the world like she would. So, I’ve learned that I’ve got to have a positive mindset and just live how she lived,” Feltner said.

Feltner had a great attitude but didn’t have a car with hand controls to get herself, her dad and her siblings around town.

Greg Insco, who was good friends with her mom, wanted to help the Feltner family and decided to help raise money to buy them a car.

Insco held a fundraiser at his business and created a social media campaign to raise $7,000 to buy Feltner a 2013 Nissan.

Just after Insco purchased the car, the transmission went out. He took it to a dealership in the area that donated a $2,000 transmission for free.

Insco calls the car, “a giant hug from the community” for a young woman who deserves a little good luck.

Copyright 2022 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Essence Fest 2022 talent lineup announced
Essence Fest 2022: Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart headline
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB talks gain momentum toward deal saving 162-game season
Alexa Jacobs, 27, fell into a coma when her body temperature reached 107 degrees during Maui...
Surviving 107-degree fever and coma, police recruit recounts close brush with death
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway