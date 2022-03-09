Zack: More rain Wednesday, weekend cold blast expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stalled front that has brought us days of clouds and rain chances remains parked across the region. So, unsurprisingly, more rain is in the forecast.

Storms appear to be farther offshore Wednesday morning, which should give much of the area a break from the rain in the short term. Later this afternoon, this cold front will activate again, leading to passing showers or downpours moving in from the Gulf. Rain chances today will be highest at the coast, with the coverage of rain tapering off further inland. Some sun is possible across our northern areas. The clouds and rain showers should keep most of us cool today, as highs struggle out of the 50s.

Sun returns to the forecast Thursday as we get a brief drier period, but more storms are on the way Friday. This next rain chance is due to a powerful cold front expected to sweep the area. This front will send temperatures tumbling for the weekend, but also will get us back to full sun. Winds could gust around 40 mph Friday night into Saturday as the cold air moves in. This will make it feel like the 40s through the day Saturday, but at least it’s with bright sunshine.

Cold blasts moderate very quickly at this time of year, and we should see highs back in the 70s early next week. Another rain chance could move in, too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.