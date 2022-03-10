2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

Tickets are $100. You can buy them at dreamhome.org or by calling 1-800-327-2559. The grand prize is a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath house in Metairie.

2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie (St. Jude)

The money you spend will help kids with cancer and other illnesses at St. Jude.

The 2,700 square foot home features a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and ground-floor primary suite.

If you buy a ticket before March 14, you will be entered to win:

$15,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending

Brand new 2022 Infiniti Q50, courtesy of Ray Brandt Automotive Group

$2,500 American Express gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company

The Grand Prize- a brand new house, built by Hyman Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc., valued at approximately $750,000!

Last year, Jimyria Payne from Marrero won.

Tickets sold out in record time.

This is the 17th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in New Orleans. The New Orleans community has generously raised over $17 million for St. Jude in the past 16 years.

Thousands of Louisiana kids with cancer and other illnesses are treated every year at St. Jude without paying a dime. Most get second chances at life because of the research and treatments at the hospital in Tennessee.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80% today.

It will take $1 billion dollars to run St. Jude this year, but no family ever gets a bill.

The newly built home, along with other high-end prizes, will be given away live on WVUE-TV FOX8 Thursday, June 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.