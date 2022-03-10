BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Enjoy today’s sun-Rain returns tonight into Friday-Winter returns this weekend

Bruce: Sunny now-rain returns Friday
Bruce: Sunny now-rain returns Friday(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine returns today as the rain has moved east.

This afternoon temps warm into the middle 70s with a spring feel.Later tonight clouds increase with spotty rain chances by morning. Friday starts out relatively mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect some passing showers early. By the afternoon some stronger storms will develop and move through ahead of a cold front. Behind the front much colder air will push in dropping overnight temperatures into the 40s and 30s north. Saturday will be windy and cold with highs struggling to get into the low 50s. Wind chills will feel like the 40s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday many will see freezing temperatures before a quick rebound to start next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now

Latest News

David's Friday evening forecast 3/11
David's Friday evening forecast 3/11
Strong wind gusts into midday Saturday
Freezes likely away from the lake Sunday morning
Bruce's Friday afternoon weather forecast 3/11
Bruce's Friday afternoon weather forecast 3/11
Morning weather update for Fri., March 11 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., March 11 at 6 a.m.
Strong cold front will allow for much colder conditions Saturday into Sunday with freezing...
Nicondra: Strong cold front moving in for the weekend