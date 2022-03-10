Bruce: Enjoy today’s sun-Rain returns tonight into Friday-Winter returns this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine returns today as the rain has moved east.

The morning satellite picture shows clouds moving out & sunshine returning. Today will be a beauty. Sunny skies & highs in the lower 70s. Enjoy it today as rain/storms return Friday into Friday pm. Much colder air arrive Saturday AM w/ strong winds. F pic.twitter.com/ciGz85wDru — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 10, 2022

This afternoon temps warm into the middle 70s with a spring feel.Later tonight clouds increase with spotty rain chances by morning. Friday starts out relatively mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect some passing showers early. By the afternoon some stronger storms will develop and move through ahead of a cold front. Behind the front much colder air will push in dropping overnight temperatures into the 40s and 30s north. Saturday will be windy and cold with highs struggling to get into the low 50s. Wind chills will feel like the 40s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday many will see freezing temperatures before a quick rebound to start next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.