Bruce: Enjoy today’s sun-Rain returns tonight into Friday-Winter returns this weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine returns today as the rain has moved east.
This afternoon temps warm into the middle 70s with a spring feel.Later tonight clouds increase with spotty rain chances by morning. Friday starts out relatively mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect some passing showers early. By the afternoon some stronger storms will develop and move through ahead of a cold front. Behind the front much colder air will push in dropping overnight temperatures into the 40s and 30s north. Saturday will be windy and cold with highs struggling to get into the low 50s. Wind chills will feel like the 40s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday many will see freezing temperatures before a quick rebound to start next week.
