Entergy restores power after widespread city outages felt a second-straight day
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over 1,000 customers in the CBD and other parts of the city were without power again a day after major outages were experienced in the same area.
Outages were first reported around 5 a.m. and power started coming back around 5:30 a.m.
A message on the Entergy New Orleans website says that a vehicle struck company equipment, resulting in outages. They say that crews are currently out working on repairs.
On Wednesday, when the city was experiencing widespread outages, a company spokesperson said that a bird had caused damage to lines at one of their substations. Power was restored throughout the city later that evening.
