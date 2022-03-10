Entergy restores power after widespread city outages felt a second-straight day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over 1,000 customers in the CBD and other parts of the city were without power again a day after major outages were experienced in the same area.

A message on the Entergy New Orleans website says that a vehicle struck company equipment, resulting in outages. They say that crews are currently out working on repairs. (Entergy New Orleans)

Outages were first reported around 5 a.m. and power started coming back around 5:30 a.m.

An hour after a car damaged power equipment on Broad St. and knocked out lights for 1,200+ New Orleanians, Entergy crews have restored power to the area.



More than 200 people are still without power in Mid-City. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/lgHvvCRukR — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 10, 2022

A message on the Entergy New Orleans website says that a vehicle struck company equipment, resulting in outages. They say that crews are currently out working on repairs.

On Wednesday, when the city was experiencing widespread outages, a company spokesperson said that a bird had caused damage to lines at one of their substations. Power was restored throughout the city later that evening.

READ MORE ‘Animal damage’ causes city power outages Wednesday morning, Entergy spokesperson says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.