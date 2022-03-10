BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Entergy restores power after widespread city outages felt a second-straight day

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over 1,000 customers in the CBD and other parts of the city were without power again a day after major outages were experienced in the same area.

A message on the Entergy New Orleans website says that a vehicle struck company equipment,...
A message on the Entergy New Orleans website says that a vehicle struck company equipment, resulting in outages. They say that crews are currently out working on repairs.(Entergy New Orleans)

Outages were first reported around 5 a.m. and power started coming back around 5:30 a.m.

A message on the Entergy New Orleans website says that a vehicle struck company equipment, resulting in outages. They say that crews are currently out working on repairs.

On Wednesday, when the city was experiencing widespread outages, a company spokesperson said that a bird had caused damage to lines at one of their substations. Power was restored throughout the city later that evening.

READ MORE ‘Animal damage’ causes city power outages Wednesday morning, Entergy spokesperson says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Essence Fest 2022 talent lineup announced
Essence Fest 2022: Janet Jackson, New Edition, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart headline
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
ZURIK: NOPD officer claimed to work months straight with no days off

Latest News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Entergy power restored Thursday morning
Entergy power restored Thursday morning
The Port of New Orleans answered St. Bernard residents’ questions Wednesday about the...
Port of New Orleans addresses questions about controversial St. Bernard Terminal
LXGR Marijuana Bill
Bills filed in Louisiana legislature seek to expand state’s medical marijuana program