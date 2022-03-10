BBB Accredited Business
Independence Sicilian Festival kicks off Friday

Sicilian Fest returns in June, making up for lost festival season in Tangipahoa Parish
Independence Sicilian Festival will be held March 11-13(tcw-wvue)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - With a new spring comes festival season and this weekend the Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival will take place on Highway 51 in the center of town.

Festivities kick off on Friday (March 11) night and events will be all day and night on Saturday and Sunday (March 12 & 13).

It's one of our favorite times of the year. It's festival season in Tangipahoa Parish. We kick-off our great festivals...

Posted by Tangi Tourism on Monday, March 7, 2022

Each night there is a full lineup of live music on the main stage and classic homemade Sicilian food will be available for purchase.

For more info, please visit indysicilianfest.com.

