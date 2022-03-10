BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Michigan announces 1st charges in Boy Scouts investigation

Michigan’s attorney general announced the first criminal charges after launching a statewide...
Michigan’s attorney general announced the first criminal charges after launching a statewide investigation into the Boy Scouts of America.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities on Wednesday announced the first criminal charges stemming from the state’s review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America, charging a former troop leader before his release from a New York prison on separate crimes.

Mark Chapman, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was a scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb of Roseville, where he also worked in and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Starting in 2000, one victim was abused at the church — where the troop sometimes met — and other places from the time he was 13 or 14 until he was 17, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. The second victim was assaulted for years beginning when he was about 11.

One of the men called a tip line.

“It’s not just important for us to hold the person accountable for all the harm that was suffered by the victims ... but to prevent future crimes from occurring,” Nessel said at a news conference in Detroit. The charges, she said, “are only the beginning.”

Chapman, who is due to be paroled in New York this week after serving more than nine years for child abuse convictions there, was charged now so he cannot leave the criminal justice system, she said. Authorities were working to extradite him to Michigan.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Chapman has a lawyer.

The attorney general’s office and the Michigan State Police last year launched a joint review of what now are 5,000 civil claims forwarded by the Boy Scouts. A completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries being sent to state police for further investigation.

The Boy Scouts last month reached a tentative settlement with a bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. All told, the compensation fund would total more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest aggregate sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

Also Wednesday, Nessel gave an update on a yearslong probe of sex abuse by clergy in the Roman Catholic Church. It has resulted in 11 prosecutions.

The office has reviewed all but 245,000 of 5 million paper and digital documents from Michigan’s seven dioceses. The review has identified 454 accused priests and 811 reported victims, she said.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park
New Yorkers who died during the coronavirus pandemic are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge...
2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
The Port of South Louisiana along the Mississippi River.
Are Louisiana ports feeling the impact of sanctions against Russia?