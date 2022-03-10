Nicondra: Pleasant Thursday, but cold on the way for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The passing showers early Thursday wrapped up quickly and sunshine is expected to return for the afternoon with warmer temperatures in the middle 70s. The more spring like feel won’t stick around for long though as a strong cold front moves into the region on Friday. Friday starts out relatively mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect some passing showers early. By the afternoon some stronger storms will develop and move through ahead of a cold front. Behind the front much colder air will push in dropping overnight temperatures into the 40s and 30s north. Saturday will be windy and cold with highs struggling to get into the low 50s. Overnight Saturday into Sunday many will see freezing temperatures before a quick rebound to start next week.

