BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Strong cold front moving in for the weekend

Some heavy storms around ahead of the front
Strong cold front will allow for much colder conditions Saturday into Sunday with freezing...
Strong cold front will allow for much colder conditions Saturday into Sunday with freezing conditions likely Sunday morning in some areas.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a mild start a dramatic change is on the way as a cold front sweeps south dragging Arctic air into the region for the weekend. Showers and a few storms develop through the day ahead of the front with some stronger storms possible. Temperatures will peak in the middle 70s before winds turn north to create a dramatic drop in temperatures into the 50s and 40s behind the front. Winds will be high at 20 to 30 mile per hour and higher gusts. The breezy conditions stick around through Saturday. Saturday morning starts out with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will feel like the 40s through the day even as actual temperatures struggle into the low 50s. Winds relax late Saturday and will allow for maximum cooling with freezing conditions north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Some areas will reach middle 20s on Sunday morning and frost is likely everywhere beyond the immediate coast. High temperatures will rebound a bit Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
Byrielle Hebert, 20, was rearrested after allegedly attacking a relative she was staying with...
Murder suspect released on lowered bond rearrested after attacking relative, cutting ankle monitor, sources say
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 3/10
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 3/10
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 3/10
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 3/10
Strong storms Friday
Arctic front this weekend
Bruce: Sunny now-rain returns Friday
Bruce: Enjoy today’s sun-Rain returns tonight into Friday-Winter returns this weekend