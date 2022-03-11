Nicondra: Strong cold front moving in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a mild start a dramatic change is on the way as a cold front sweeps south dragging Arctic air into the region for the weekend. Showers and a few storms develop through the day ahead of the front with some stronger storms possible. Temperatures will peak in the middle 70s before winds turn north to create a dramatic drop in temperatures into the 50s and 40s behind the front. Winds will be high at 20 to 30 mile per hour and higher gusts. The breezy conditions stick around through Saturday. Saturday morning starts out with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will feel like the 40s through the day even as actual temperatures struggle into the low 50s. Winds relax late Saturday and will allow for maximum cooling with freezing conditions north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Some areas will reach middle 20s on Sunday morning and frost is likely everywhere beyond the immediate coast. High temperatures will rebound a bit Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

