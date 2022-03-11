Pelicans take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Charlotte Hornets (32-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-39, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to stop its three-game skid when the Pelicans play Charlotte.

The Pelicans are 15-18 on their home court. New Orleans has a 17-25 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets have gone 16-18 away from home. Charlotte averages 27.1 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Miles Bridges is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 116.6 points, 49.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

