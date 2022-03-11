Tigers fall to Razorbacks in SEC quarterfinals, winless against Hogs this season

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - The fifth-seed LSU Tigers lost their third game of the season to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 79-67 this time coming in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Arkansas got things started in the second half on a 13-0 run to extend their lead to 16 points at 42-27 with 16:08 left to play, LSU didn’t score a point until a free throw from Eric Gaines at the 16:06 mark. LSU cut the lead to 11 points with 9:38 left after a Darius Days free throw, but Arkansas would extend their lead back to 16 after a JD Notae three-pointer, his first of the game with 7:51 left to play.

Notae led the Razorbacks with 12 points in the second half and 20 total against the Tigers, Lykes added 18.

The Tigers briefly got the lead down to single digits after a Wilkinson three-pointer to make it 62-53. However, Arkansas would extend their lead back to double-digits after a Chris Lykes layup.

The Razorbacks were 4-of-9 from behind the arc in the second half after shooting just 2-of-12 from three in the first half.

LSU would only trail Arkansas by three points at the break and were down as many as eight points early in the first half after a pair of Au’Diese Toney free throws to make it 12-4. The Tiger’s largest lead was four points in the first half at 22-18.

In the first half, the Tigers shot 29.2% from the field and were 1-of-8 from deep, Mwani Wilkinson led the team with five points, followed by four players with four points each in Efton Reid, Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson, and Eric Gaines.

