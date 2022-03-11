BBB Accredited Business
Twice in a week, an animal knocked out power to thousands in New Orleans

Entergy power restored Thursday morning
Entergy power restored Thursday morning
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second time in a week, an animal has damaged Entergy’s equipment in New Orleans.

On Friday, about 3,700 people were plunged into darkness when an animal caused an electrical short and damaged equipment north of I-610 in Lakeview. Power was restored relatively quickly.

On Wednesday, a bird caused damage to power lines at an Entergy substation, leaving nearly 10,000 without power and delaying the Pelicans’ tip-off time. Some people remained without power overnight, in that instance.

