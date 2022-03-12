Fire destroys home in Slidell’s Coin Du Lestin neighborhood

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A fire destroyed a residential home in Slidell’s Coin Du Lestin neighborhood, authorities said Saturday morning (March 12).

Officials with St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 said the fire at 117 Davis Dr. was reported at 8:48 a.m. The first of 40 firefighters from 17 units were on the scene within four minutes, but could not save the fully engulfed, 2,400-square foot house being buffeted by the morning’s strong winds.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported in the 53-minute effort to bring the fire under control.

The district posted video on its social media account showing firefighters battling the flames.

According to department spokesman Jason Gaubert, the fire spread quickly from underneath the raised house through the rest of the home, aided by the brisk wind. Fire districts from Lacombe assisted with manpower and water supply, while another from Pearl River backfilled Station 17 to help cover the district during the firefighting effort.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Gaubert said.

