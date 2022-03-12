BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Slidell’s Coin Du Lestin neighborhood

A fire Saturday morning (March 12) destroyed a home in Slidell's Coin Du Lestin neighborhood.
A fire Saturday morning (March 12) destroyed a home in Slidell's Coin Du Lestin neighborhood.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A fire destroyed a residential home in Slidell’s Coin Du Lestin neighborhood, authorities said Saturday morning (March 12).

Officials with St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 said the fire at 117 Davis Dr. was reported at 8:48 a.m. The first of 40 firefighters from 17 units were on the scene within four minutes, but could not save the fully engulfed, 2,400-square foot house being buffeted by the morning’s strong winds.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported in the 53-minute effort to bring the fire under control.

The district posted video on its social media account showing firefighters battling the flames.

According to department spokesman Jason Gaubert, the fire spread quickly from underneath the raised house through the rest of the home, aided by the brisk wind. Fire districts from Lacombe assisted with manpower and water supply, while another from Pearl River backfilled Station 17 to help cover the district during the firefighting effort.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Gaubert said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

Report: Saints restructure Marshon Lattimore's contract. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Report: Saints restructure Lattimore contract
First responders bonuses
Civil Service Commission approves administration’s bonus plan for first responders
First responders bonuses
First responders bonuses
Trombone Shorty to play Tipitina’s for first time in 6 years in Shorty Fest benefit show
‘Going to be epic’: ‘Shorty Fest’ back at Tipitina’s this Jazz Fest