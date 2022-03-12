‘Going to be epic’: ‘Shorty Fest’ back at Tipitina’s this Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will take to the stage at Tipitina’s for this year’s ‘Shorty Fest.’

The event is set to take place Monday, May 2, and will be headlined by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, featuring performances by Galactic feat. Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Dumpstaphunk, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and students from the Trombone Shorty Academy.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the show helps benefit musical education and outreach programs of the Trombone Shorty Foundation and the band Galactic’s Tip-It Foundation.

“We are so excited to bring Shorty Fest back to Tipitina’s this Jazz Fest,” said Robert Mercurio from Galactic and Tipitina’s. “It is such a special evening for us as a band to share the stage with our friends and support a fantastic cause.”

The festival is expanding its festivities with a free outdoor block party featuring performances by local brass bands, high school marching bands, and Mardi Gras Indians. Also a silent auction on the neutral ground with food trucks and much more presented by Acura.

“This year’s Shorty Fest is going to be epic,” said Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. “For the first time, we’re taking it to the street with a free block party to kick off the event as we celebrate the culture of the greatest city in the world, New Orleans!”

The return of this year’s Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor the legendary musician Cyril Neville of The Neville Brothers, The Meters, and Uptown All-Stars.

For more information on ‘Shorty Fest’ and the Trombone Shorty Foundation visit www.tipitinas.com and www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org.

