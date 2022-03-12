La. legislative session starts Monday; lawmakers to tackle the budget & a slew of other bills

FILE - Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: WAFB)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2022 regular legislative session kicks off Monday at the state capitol building and the operating budget for state government, insurance issues, school curricula, and transgender athletes are part of lawmakers’ agenda.

However, budget cuts will not be the focus of the session thanks to billions in federal COVID-relief dollars the state government has received.

State Rep. Royce Duplessis is a Democrat who represents New Orleans in the Legislative.

“I think we have to start with the fact that we have over $2 billion to spend as a legislature, so that’s going to be I think the top issue,” said Duplessis.

Sen. Kirk Talbot is from River Ridge in Jefferson Parish.

“We have $3 billion extra in non-recurring revenue from the federal catastrophe thing and from COVID and from federal money. We also have an additional billion dollars in recurring dollars, as you know, when there’s money legislators tend to fight over it,” said Talbot.

Governor John Bel Edwards proposed a $38 billion budget that includes $1 billion in spending on infrastructure improvements. Edwards also wants a $1,500 pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, an additional $750 for school support staff, and higher salaries for higher education faculty.

“I am absolutely in support of the $1,500 for the public-school teachers and the support workers,” said Talbot.

Duplessis said, “I think it’s all a step in the right direction. We see an increase in investment in early childhood education, we see an increase in pay for our teachers, but we should see more in my opinion.”

Controversial legislation dealing with what schools can teach will make a return this session.

“Critical race theory is going to come back,” said Talbot.

And legislation dealing with transgender athletes has been filed again.

“The Transgender Women in Sports Protection Bill, you know, those are just a few of the things I think that are going to dominate this legislature,” said Talbot.

“You’re going to have a lot of other social-related bills, bills that I think we probably should not be debating but we all are going to be debating issues around what’s taught in the classroom and other legislation that we’ve seen before around regulation of trans-youths playing sports,” said Duplessis.

Talbot is already fighting to address insurance industry issues following two years of catastrophic hurricanes in Louisiana.

“Definitely one of the biggest issues is going to be insurance. I’m Chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee,” said Talbot. “These are six bills to kind of help insurance companies act correctly and correct some things that are going on that need to be changed.”

Gun and anti-crime legislation will also be a part of the legislative discourse.

“Also, concealed weapons without a permit,” said Talbot.

Duplessis said about bills some of the crime-related legislation, “If you can’t show me any data on it, any real statistics that show that a felon in possession [of a firearm] is going to be facing significantly stiffer penalties that, that’s actually going to reduce crime then I don’t think we should be going down the same path that we’ve already been down.”

Gov. Edwards recently vetoed the congressional redistricting map approved by the GOP-dominated legislature because it did not add a second majority African American district that Edwards believes the new Census count demands.

FOX 8 asked Talbot if he would vote for an override session.

“I would, I think it was a good map, you know, I don’t think, if you look at how sparsely populated the African Americans are throughout the state I didn’t see where you could draw two districts,” said Talbot.

But voting rights activists and the La. Legislative Black Caucus disagree.

“We don’t know if there’s going to be an attempt to override the veto or if there’s just going to be an attempt to pass the maps again,” said Duplessis.

A court fight is expected over Louisiana’s reapportionment maps.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.