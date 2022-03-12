BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A frigid night ahead

Most areas will see a freeze overnight
Most locations reach freezing conditions overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Most locations reach freezing conditions overnight Saturday into Sunday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a sunny, but cold and windy day Saturday night will see a temperature drop under clear skies. Winds will relax overnight allowing for temperatures to drop through the 40s and into the 30s both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Some areas north of the lake will see 20s. Take care of pets, plants and people across the area. Pipes should not be an issue in most locations. Even the areas under a hard freeze warning will likely escape the threshold, but if you are in northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parish or Pearl River county and you are concerned a very slow trickle of water from the faucet farthest from your intake should prevent pipes bursting. Sunday we will see a bit of a warm up with temperatures climbing each day through the week. Tuesday brings another low with an opportunity for storms.

