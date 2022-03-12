Report: Saints restructure Lattimore contract

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints have restructured the contract of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. The move is expected to create $18.45 million in cap space.

Lattimore’s restructure is the latest in a list of moves for the Saints to get under the salary cap. Thus far the team has restructured: Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Cam Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Tanoh Kpassagnon and now Lattimore.

This should put the Saints about $5-$6 million over the salary cap.

