Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple media reports.

The news first was reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who also said the Tigers have tapped assistant Kevin Nickelberry to serve as interim head coach.

The report soon was followed by confirmation tweets from other reporters.

Wade’s firing comes after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in Wade’s program.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

