Zack: Back to winter this weekend, but with sun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winter is back and it certainly made its presence felt behind some strong northerly winds through the overnight hours.

That wind will continue Saturday but slowly diminish as the day goes on. High temperatures in most areas will top out only in the upper 40s to near 50. In the wind, it will feel like the 40s throughout the daylight hours. The good news is that bright sun will dominate, helping keep things the least bit warmer.

Tonight brings a freeze for which precautions are needed. All areas should probably cover the plants just to be on the safe side, as temperatures will dip well below freezing on the Northshore and near freezing south of the lake. If the forecast holds, 26 degrees north of the lake likely isn’t enough to burst pipes. South of the lake, temperatures will dip to right around the freezing mark.

For Sunday, the winds calm, the sun stays in the forecast and highs respond after that cold start. I think a few spots could hit 60 to round out the weekend. With sunshine, it will feel wonderful to be outside.

More rain chances are expected Tuesday and again Friday during the new work week.

