Alleged thief arrested after crashing stolen car into pond near Covington, sheriff says

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old suspected auto thief was arrested Saturday night (March 12) after crashing a stolen car into a pond near Covington, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Obie Williams was booked with auto theft, hit-and-run driving and reckless operation of a motor vehicle after deputies caught him wet and shivering after he allegedly splashed a Nissan Maxima into the waterway near Park Place and US Highway 190 around 9:30 p.m. The car was reported stolen earlier in the evening from the Lacombe area, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses reported seeing the car crash and sink in the pond, then described Williams to deputies after he escaped the submerged vehicle, swam to shore and attempted to flee. Sheriff Randy Smith’s office said Williams was quickly arrested, but that it took STPSO dive team members until nearly 1 a.m. in frigid temperatures to recover the stolen vehicle from the water.

“I’m proud of the swift action by our deputies to apprehend this individual,” Smith said in a statement. “Once again, we are sending the message that we will not tolerate criminal activity in our community.”

Williams was booked early Sunday into the St. Tammany Parish Jail with an initial bond set at $1,200 for the counts of hit-and-run driving, reckless operation and an open warrant for contempt of court. He was awaiting a first court appearance to have bond set on the auto theft allegation, for which he could face up to 10 years in state prison upon conviction.

