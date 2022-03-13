BBB Accredited Business
LSU basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers postseason fate has been determined and they have earned the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region and will face the No. 11 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

If LSU wins their game against the Cyclones they will face the winner between No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 14 seed Colgate on Sunday, March 20.

It will be the second time in four years that LSU will be without their head coach as they were without Will Wade in the 2019 tournament, Tony Bedford led the Tigers to the Sweet 16. Will Wade was fired on Saturday, March 12 after accusations of five Level I violations.

The Tigers have earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

