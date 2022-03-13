BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man found shot to death early Sunday in Leonidas neighborhood, NOPD says

A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday (March 13) in the 8300 block of Zimpel...
A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday (March 13) in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday (March 13) in the Leonidas neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found dead at the scene in the 8300 block of Zimpel Street around 1:04 a.m.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area found the man unresponsive and suffering from “an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.” The block where the man was found is three blocks from the Riverbend levee and two blocks from Carrollton Avenue.

Police have not said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now

Latest News

Irish Channel St. Patty's Day Parade
Irish Channel parade returns after two years of Covid cancellations
Rebel flag beads at St. Patty's parade
Rebel flag beads at St. Patty's parade
Irish Channel St. Patty's Day Parade
Irish Channel St. Patty's Day Parade
A fire Saturday morning (March 12) destroyed a home in Slidell's Coin Du Lestin neighborhood.
Fire destroys home in Slidell’s Coin Du Lestin neighborhood