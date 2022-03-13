Not as cold this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will increase on Monday and temperatures will return to near normal levels for mid-March. A rapidly moving cold front will bring a good chance for rain and storms late Monday night and early on Tuesday. A few strong storms will be possible.

It dries out on Wednesday and Thursday with mild temperatures and plenty of sun after some clouds early on Wednesday.

Another fast moving front will bring yet another storm chance on Friday. This will be Pacific air so another cold snap will not happen. However it will turn sunny and dry behind the front for next weekend.

