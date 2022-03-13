BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Not as cold this week

Two storm chances
Two storm chances ahead
Two storm chances ahead(wvue)
By David Bernard
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will increase on Monday and temperatures will return to near normal levels for mid-March. A rapidly moving cold front will bring a good chance for rain and storms late Monday night and early on Tuesday. A few strong storms will be possible.

It dries out on Wednesday and Thursday with mild temperatures and plenty of sun after some clouds early on Wednesday.

Another fast moving front will bring yet another storm chance on Friday. This will be Pacific air so another cold snap will not happen. However it will turn sunny and dry behind the front for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
Lundi Gras juvenile armed robbery attempt
Attempted Lundi Gras armed robbery of New Orleans bar caught on surveillance video
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Zack: A perfect weather day to end the weekend
Morning weather update for Sunday, March 13
Morning weather update for Sunday, March 13
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 3/12
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 3/12
Most locations reach freezing conditions overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Nicondra: A frigid night ahead