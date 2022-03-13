BBB Accredited Business
Shooting in Plum Orchard area leaves man dead, NOPD says

A man was shot to death Saturday night (March 12) in the 8300 block of Grant Street, in the...
A man was shot to death Saturday night (March 12) in the 8300 block of Grant Street, in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death Saturday night (March 12) in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting around 6:27 p.m. found the man in the 8300 block of Grant Street with a gunshot wound in his chest. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, died at the scene, NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said.

Police on Sunday said the shooter was a “known female,” but did not release the killer’s name or say whether an arrest has been made. The NOPD said the victim and shooting suspect had been arguing, but revealed nothing more about the alleged motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

