Zack: A perfect weather day to end the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It starts cold but finishes quite nice, that’s the story of this weekend and your Sunday forecast.

This morning’s cold start will give way to a picture-perfect day. Sunny and nice conditions will allow for highs to warm nicely into the low 60s. Winds have dropped off considerably, so if you’re in the sun today, there will be a great feel outdoors. Wear sunscreen!

Things start to change as the new work week begins Monday. Clouds will increase and so will the temperatures. Highs will try to touch 70 to start the week, but the increasing clouds should keep most of us stuck in the 60s. Even though clouds will increase, rain chances don’t ramp up until Tuesday. Storms are likely to start the day Tuesday as a boundary swings through the area. This could lead to some stronger storm cells with gusty winds and hail, so we will be monitoring any severe threat that may develop.

Things dry out for Wednesday and again on St. Patrick’s Day, but more stormy weather enters the forecast Friday. Highs will remain in the 70s as the week goes on.

