BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

American Journalist with ties to New Orleans killed in Ukraine

By Natasha Robin
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine claims the life of award-winning American filmmaker and journalist, Brent Renaud.

“Just a huge loss, a huge loss. He was a true humanitarian,” says Executive Dir. Of Covenant House, Jim Kelly.

Renaud, who worked with his brother, Craig, filmed documentaries all over the world, and right here in New Orleans at the Covenant House, where they made the documentary, ‘Shelter’.

Executive Director of the Covenant House, Jim Kelly says Renaud spent 9 months filming in New Orleans, and they became lifelong friends.

“He wanted to lift up the story of how society would maybe refer to people on the fringes, but he never viewed them that way. He viewed them as people in the middle. He wanted to lift up their stories and talk about where they came from, and how they are,” says Kelly.

The Renaud brothers worked on films and television projects from conflict zones all over the world and often told the stories of immigrants trying to find a better life.

“He wasn’t interested in filming them. He was interested in getting to know them. That was the difference. He cared about the people he was interviewed,” says Kelly.

On Sunday, Renaud and another journalist were in Ukraine on assignment for Time Studios, working on a project focused on the global refugee crisis.

Ukraine authorities say they were traveling near Irpin when shots were fired into their vehicle. Renaud’s colleague survived the ordeal.

“We crossed the checkpoint, and they started shooting at us. So, the driver turned around, and they kept shooting. There were two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud. He’s been shot and left behind,” says journalist Juan Arrendondo.

“It’s a tragic, senseless murder. Not only to Brent, but to all of these people in Ukraine. He had to tell that story, and he couldn’t tell that story unless he was on the front lines, and he had learned that from being a journalist for 25 years,” says Kelly.

The filmmaker will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller.

“He lifted up the goodness of people. In Ukraine, we see evil and we see goodness. Grace is considered the unmarried, unconditional love of God. Brent was a person of grace,” says Kelly.

Renaud was 50 years old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

North Shore priest organizes help for Ukraine
Retired North Shore priest raises money for Ukrainian family and fellow priests
Covid after Mardi Gras
‘Cautiously optimistic,’ City health, hospital leaders reflect on ‘good’ Covid numbers following Mardi Gras
Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum is trying to convince former LSU WR Jarvis Landry to "come...
REPORT: Saints show interest in Landry; Pelicans guard tells him “come south”
Louisiana legislative session begins
Gov. Edwards addresses lawmakers on opening day of the legislative session
Lafitte Barataria Ida recovery
It could take up to two years to recover displaced caskets in Jean Lafitte