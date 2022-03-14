BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Dry skies as clouds increase-Stormy start to Tuesday

Bruce: Clouds increase-Dry for now-Stormy start Tuesday
Bruce: Clouds increase-Dry for now-Stormy start Tuesday(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be a dry day but a transition day as clouds increase through the day. Rain chances return early Tuesday during the morning drive.

Today will feel a bit warmer and more humid. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Rain chances remain low for now.

But rain chances ramp up Tuesday morning, with most forecast models showing a line of strong to severe storms moving into the area right around that morning commute time. Anticipate a stormy start Tuesday, followed by the possibility of sunshine later in the day. This line of storms will carry a risk of gusty winds, hail or maybe even a small spin-up tornado.

Once we clear this mess by the middle of the week, it will be back to sunshine and pleasant, spring temperatures. A quick look at St. Patrick’s Day Thursday shows lots of sun, low humidity and highs in the middle 70s. Another system is set to bring storm chances back to the forecast Friday, followed by a nice weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

Morning weather update for Monday, March 14
Morning weather update for Monday, March 14
Next 3 Days
Zack: Storm chances return this week
David's Sunday evening weather forecast 3/13
David's Sunday evening weather forecast 3/13
Two storm chances ahead
Not as cold this week