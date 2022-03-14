FFF: Confusion takes hold after false report on the recruitment of Arch Manning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We’re focusing on bad reporting concerning Arch Manning, English Premier League race for the title going to the end, and Hogs for the Cause is back in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

The Arch Manning Twittersphere heated up recently when a “reporter”, Brent Beaird, tweeted out the Newman junior QB was down to two schools.

The “college football analyst” said it was between Texas and Alabama. The report was 100 percent false.

There’s numerous schools in the mix for Arch: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU. The only sure thing about Manning’s recruitment, Clemson is no longer in play.

Manning’s recruitment is a huge story. It was a case of trying to insert himself into the conversation with Beaird’s reporting.

After winning a state title in hoops, Manning will now go back to visiting some campuses before spring football starts in May.

This upcoming weekend, Arch will be in Athens to visit the University of Georgia for the second time.

No favorite as of now, so don’t believe everything you read.

FÚTBOL

It looks like the English Premier League race for the title is going down to a two-horse race, Manchester City and Liverpool.

City tied Crystal Palace on Monday (0-0), giving The Sky Blues a four-point advantage (70-66) over Liverpool. A win is three points, a tie is one point.

Though, Man City has played 29 games compared to the Reds 28 games. There’s 38 games in a “Prem” season.

▪️ City drop two points

▪️ Liverpool four points behind with a game in hand

▪️ City vs. Liverpool in April



Liverpool are getting close 👀 pic.twitter.com/18ZrF1tijW — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 14, 2022

At one point, Manchester City possessed a 12-point lead over Liverpool. If the Reds do indeed grab the title, that’s quite a fall for City in 2022.

FOOD

For the first time in three years, Hogs for the Cause is back in New Orleans, and it’s a beautiful thing

COVID canceled 2020, and last year it was in Belle Chasse due to COVID restrictions in Orleans Parish. Belle Chasse did a fine job of hosting, but back in the city is where “Hogs” flourishes.

This year, “Hogs” will take place on Apr. 1-2 at the UNO Lakefront. It’s a can’t miss on the New Orleans social calendar.

