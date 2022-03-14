BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

FFF: Confusion takes hold after false report on the recruitment of Arch Manning

Arch Manning is a 5-star according to all recruiting publications.
Arch Manning is a 5-star according to all recruiting publications.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We’re focusing on bad reporting concerning Arch Manning, English Premier League race for the title going to the end, and Hogs for the Cause is back in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

The Arch Manning Twittersphere heated up recently when a “reporter”, Brent Beaird, tweeted out the Newman junior QB was down to two schools.

The “college football analyst” said it was between Texas and Alabama. The report was 100 percent false.

There’s numerous schools in the mix for Arch: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU. The only sure thing about Manning’s recruitment, Clemson is no longer in play.

Manning’s recruitment is a huge story. It was a case of trying to insert himself into the conversation with Beaird’s reporting.

After winning a state title in hoops, Manning will now go back to visiting some campuses before spring football starts in May.

This upcoming weekend, Arch will be in Athens to visit the University of Georgia for the second time.

No favorite as of now, so don’t believe everything you read.

FÚTBOL

It looks like the English Premier League race for the title is going down to a two-horse race, Manchester City and Liverpool.

City tied Crystal Palace on Monday (0-0), giving The Sky Blues a four-point advantage (70-66) over Liverpool. A win is three points, a tie is one point.

Though, Man City has played 29 games compared to the Reds 28 games. There’s 38 games in a “Prem” season.

At one point, Manchester City possessed a 12-point lead over Liverpool. If the Reds do indeed grab the title, that’s quite a fall for City in 2022.

FOOD

For the first time in three years, Hogs for the Cause is back in New Orleans, and it’s a beautiful thing

COVID canceled 2020, and last year it was in Belle Chasse due to COVID restrictions in Orleans Parish. Belle Chasse did a fine job of hosting, but back in the city is where “Hogs” flourishes.

This year, “Hogs” will take place on Apr. 1-2 at the UNO Lakefront. It’s a can’t miss on the New Orleans social calendar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uptown Second Line
‘You’re hurting Black communities’: Second line groups outraged after city announces stricter enforcement of size limitations
A woman was pumping gas when a suspect approached her, pointed a gun at her head, and demanded...
VIDEO: Woman carjacked while pumping gas in New Orleans East
2022 St. Jude Dream Home in Metairie
2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale now
Warren Woodfork
New Orleans’ first Black police chief passes away

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
REPORT: Browns release former LSU WR Jarvis Landry
Deshaun Watson will meet with the Panthers and the Saints this week. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)
OVERTIME PODCAST: Saints interest in Deshaun Watson ‘is real’
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU women’s basketball earns Top-16 seed
Saints are in the market for a starting QB
Overtime Podcast: Fazende analyzes the Saints QB options; Brody Miller breaks down LSU QB battle